Virtual job fairs hope to help curb spiking veteran unemployment

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – The unemployment rate has soared because of coronavirus, leaving many people with a military connection looking for work. Job fairs are normally a common occurrence at Fort Bragg to help soldiers transitioning out and to help military spouses.

That can’t happen in person right now, but they’re still happening virtually.

“Instead of going to a job fair they’re like, ‘Now what do I do?,” said Christopher Stevens with Recruit Military.

The job fair process is now happening virtually.

Stevens’ company normally hosts job fairs at Fort Bragg and around the country. Now they’re being hosted online.

“The military unemployment rate just two months ago was the lowest in the history of the United States,” Stevens said. “We just went to almost 12 percent in a matter of 60 days.”

Christopher says 93 companies are taking part in today’s DAV Recruit Military National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans.

“We also have those companies that in this pandemic are hiring like crazy,” he said.

Available positions are in distribution, supply chain, logistics and e-commerce, among other jobs.

There are also remote-only positions.

The companies taking part are specifically looking to hire those with a military connection.

“They just can’t get enough and they keep coming back for more, and more, and more,” Stevens said.

More than 2,000 people looking for work took part in today’s career fair.

Recruit Military is planning to host a virtual career fair next month specifically for the Fort Bragg area.

