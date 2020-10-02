Virtual learning centers may open in Cumberland County as key employees miss work days over child care

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In order to keep essential services running, Cumberland County officials say they need to open libraries for children of county employees to attend virtual classes while the school district remains closed until January.

Cumberland County employees have been missing work to stay home with their children, says Cumberland County Commissioner Jimmy Keefe.

“We have come to the point now where we can no longer provide county services with the staff, if the staff is not able to come to work,” Keefe said.

The temporary solution that county managers came up with is to open virtual learning centers at six different libraries for about 160 students.

The centers would only be for children of county employees, offered at no cost to the employees, and open every weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“I do not look at the virtual learning centers as a benefit to county employees. I look at it as a necessity to the community to continue to provide the services that counties are responsible to do,” Keefe said.

The county says 126 employees have applied so far, most of them work in essential services including the health department and sheriff’s office.

“Most of these employees from the county that are taking part in this are employees that work in our core services,” Keefe said. “People that work in our public health department, people that are doing contact tracing with the COVID pandemic, people that work in our social services who are providing the needs to the most vulnerable people.”

The county says the plan is for the centers to be staffed by a mix of library, county and school employees.

They say 70 employees have received CPR training in preparation for the program. Officials also say proper procedures will be followed if the children have an emergency, and library staff will be responsible for watching the children.

“We’re not asking our library staff to do anything that they were not doing before this pandemic,” Keefe said.

Library Board of Trustees Vice Chair Irene Grimes says library employees aren’t trained in child care, and to her knowledge they weren’t given the option to opt out.

She questions the fairness of the plan, and has concerns about how libraries are safe to open to kids, when schools aren’t.

“I think if we all put our heads together there is a solution in there somewhere, I’m just not sure that this is the best one,” Grimes said.

County management said in an email that the safety of employees and children is a top priority, and that the centers would follow the requirements of the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit (K-12) Interim Guidance.

“The real bottom line is a lot of these kids need to be back in school,” Keefe said. “Everybody wants to tell us the problem, but I’m not hearing any other solutions. I am proud of the county for taking a proactive stance and at least moving forward with the goal in mind to be able to continue providing the county services so many people rely on.”

County managers says there will be staff assigned to handle drop-off, lunch distribution and pick-ups.

They say the goal is to have a ratio of one adult for every 10 children at the libraries.

If commissioners vote to approve this Monday, the plan is to open the centers the week of October 12.

They’ll also be discussing a plan to give $250,000 to community groups so they can open remote learning centers to the public.

“That’s going to allow this same type of environment for all citizens who want to participate,” Keefe said. “We’re going to partner with local rec centers, churches, YMCAs, anybody that wants to partner with us to have this same type of facility as we go through.”

