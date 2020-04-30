‘Virtually ineffective’: Longtime Fayetteville restaurant owner says government loan isn’t working as intended

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Luigi’s in Fayetteville has lost 80 percent of their revenue and most of their staff is on unemployment right now, according to owner Nick Parrous.

“We are just doing whatever we can in hopes that we can get through this thing and get back to real business,” said Parrous.

Back to live music, crowded tables and smiling faces.

The empty building is a far cry from the business they’re used to.

“You walk around a restaurant like this it’s full of life sometimes, and you walk in here at night at 8 o’clock and the lights are off and nobody is in here,” Parrous said. “It’s depressing you know, it really is.”

Nick parents opened Luigi’s on McPherson Church Road in 1982.

Tragedy hit in the summer of 1993 when a man came into the restaurant and started shooting at strangers.

Nick’s parents and two others died in the attack.

We asked Nick what advice his father would give him to get through this time.

“I’ve thought about that so many times and I do not know if my father would be able to wrap his head around this,” Parrous said. “How do you put your head around something as crazy as this?”

Nick and his family are doing what they need to do to keep the business running.

“We have nothing to do except for look forward and work hard.”

They received one of the federal government’s loans aimed at helping small businesses make it through the changes brought by COVID-19.

They’re hoping to qualify for the loan to become a grant, but Nick says the guidelines aren’t working for businesses like his.

For example, they would need staff to be brought back up to a certain level within a few weeks.

But, they can’t do that until business is back to normal.

“We are going to have to continue operating on this shoestring budget until we are comfortable knowing that we can bring them back and that they’re willing to come back,” Nick said. “We are better off remaining in survival mode, giving the money back and just working through it on our own than to deal with that.”

He’s hoping the guidelines will be adjusted to better fit restaurants that rely on in-person dining.

“We’ll make it through it, but it’s going to be a challenge all the way through,” Parrous said. “Even after we open I think it’s going to take some time.”