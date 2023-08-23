FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Vision Resource Center cuts the ribbon to the only braille walking trail for the blind and vision-impaired community in Eastern North Carolina.

“It’s something they wanted. They love to exercise. Everybody can’t get to the gym,” Terri Thomas, Executive Director of Vision Resource Center said.

VRC relaunched the trail on Wednesday morning outside its facility on Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville. The non-profit had a walking trail initially for the blind and vision-impaired population. However, it was not conducive to the needs of the community.

After receiving donations from multiple companies including Piedmont Natural Gas, the City of Fayetteville, and Cumberland County, The new trail now has ropes to guide walkers. Tennis balls are along the ropes, letting those who are blind and vision impaired know benches and picnic tables are located there for resting.

“Cumberland County Commissioners and the Parks and Rec came out here and helped us design this whole trail to make it conducive for blind and impaired people to walk safely and independently,” Thomas said.

VRC is an organization that helps to enhance the quality of life for hundreds of blind and impaired individuals throughout Cumberland County.

“Our oldest adult is 86 and our youngest kid is 6. So we do all types of activities, surfing, zoo, Bingo, plays, theaters, the winery. I mean we do everything that we would do sighted. But it makes it happen for those vision impaired and makes it conducive to a better experience for them. Life doesn’t stop because you have a disability,” Thomas said.

“We are trying to get the word out. The vision impaired community is a very different demographic, because you feel very safe and secure in your home. So we try to build an environment where they feel safe to come out,” Thomas said.

For more information about Vision Resource Center or the new braille trail in Cumberland County click here.