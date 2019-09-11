Voter confusion reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 received a call from a concerned viewer saying some people in Cumberland County who thought they voted for Dan McCready in November, tried to vote again Tuesday, but were turned away.

So CBS 17 wanted to here answers. An official at the Cumberland County Board of Elections said there was some confusion because there is one precinct that is split between the 8th and 9th district — the 9th being the focus of the special election.

Some voters who voted in the split precinct — but in the 8th district — came in Tuesday to vote.

The official says she showed them a sample ballot from last November indicating to them McCready wasn’t even an option to vote for in the 8th district.

She said other than that there were no issues on Election Day.