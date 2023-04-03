FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Why watch baseball at home with your dog when you can bring them right to the ballpark?

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have announced a new tradition called “Waggin’ Wednesdays” at Segra Stadium.

The purpose behind these days is two-fold. On one hand, it allows fans to bring their best pal to enjoy a home game. On the other, it will give two local animal rescues — “It Takes A Village” and “Lending Paws A Hand” — an opportunity to have people interact with some of the dogs that are available for adoption.

Dog-friendly promotions will also be included on these days, such as a dog show with prizes and free pup cups with a purchase from the concession stand.

Fans at Waggin’ Wednesday games are encouraged to bring donations such as absorbent pads or food for puppies and adult dogs.

For those bringing their pup from home, the following rules will apply:

Check-in outside the front gates before entry

All dogs must have proof of up-to-date rabies, bordetella and DHPP vaccines

A $1 dog entrance fee will be charged and will be donated to the rescue present for that game

Season-long dog ID cards will also be available for Waggin’ Wednesday regulars that pre-register by submitting their vet records and completed waivers to FayettevilleAstros@astros.com at least 24 hours in advance of the game.

To learn more about the participating rescue organizations, visit ittakesavillagerescue.com and lpah.org.