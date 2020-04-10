Walmart worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Cumberland County, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County officials announced Friday that a Fayetteville Walmart worker had tested positive for COVID-19 and that there was possible exposure to customers.

The person who tested positive worked at the Walmart at 2820 Gillespie Street, according to an email from Cumberland County spokeswoman Sally Shutt.

“The person is a Cumberland County resident and the Health Department is investigating and reaching out to individuals who may have been in contact with the person who tested positive,” the news release said.

The Walmart worker’s COVID-19 case brings the number of cases to in Cumberland County to 75 — a number that has tripled in just 10 days, the news release said.

“This notice is being sent because of the difficulty in identifying customers during the time period the person was pre-symptomatic or symptomatic,” the news release said.

People who were at the store anytime April 1, 2 and 3 between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and begin to experience symptoms should stay home and stay away from others in the home, Shutt said.

“Most people do not need a test,” Shutt said in the release.

Officials said that the Centers for Disease Control recommends staying home with mild symptoms – such as fever and cough without shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Once symptoms resolve, the person should remain at home without fever for three more days.

