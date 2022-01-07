Want to fight fires in Fayetteville? Here’s how you can do it

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Fire Department is looking to hire more firefighters.

The department said Thursday that it is accepting applications through Jan. 14.

Applicants who meet the minimum qualifications must pass through several stages of the selection process — including a written exam, a physical ability test and panel interviews.

Entry-level candidates who are selected will attend an 18-week fire training academy at the city’s fire training center. There are also other programs for current, full-time firefighters to join the department.

“Firefighters are real-life heroes,” Fire Chief Mike Hill said.

Applicants may contact recruitment captain Stephen Shakeshaft at 910-676-1716 or stephenshakeshaft@fayettevillenc.gov.