FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a suspect after he stole two motor vehicles, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Detectives with the police department are asking for the public’s assistant in locating a wanted subject, Jason Charlie Baird, 39. Police said Baird stole a motor vehicle out of South Carolina with a truckload of stolen property from the city and county.

Officers responded to a well-being check on a male person that was passed out behind the wheel of a truck. After police arrived to investigate, the subject was identified as Baird. Police said he took off and fled the scene.

After investigating further, police revealed Baird is also responsible for the theft of a second motor vehicle within the city limits.

Baird has outstanding felony arrest warrants for four counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, attempted breaking and entering of a storage unit, breaking and entering of a storage unit, three counts of financial card theft, two counts of larceny, two counts of possession of stolen property and misdemeanor larceny of a license plate.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Gerber with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit at (910) 303-8499 Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.