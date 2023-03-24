FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old man wanted in a September deadly shooting has been charged with first-degree murder.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Hope Mills Police Department, arrested Jamal Anthony Robinson on Thursday. He is charged with killing Jermaine Hailey, of Raeford, on Sept. 26.

Robinson is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond. His first appearance is set for Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Detention.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this Homicide Investigation is asked to contact Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).