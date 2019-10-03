WARRANT: 7-year-old boy found dead in Fayetteville home was covered ‘head to toe in bruises’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The body of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in his home was “covered from head to toe in bruises” and had “a laceration over [his] left eye,” according to Fayetteville police documents.

Officers responded to a home in the 1500-block of Sisal Drive at 4:42 a.m. after the mother of the child called 911.

Once inside the home, police and EMS found the child, later identified as Ethan Bates, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The child’s mother, Evie Loretta Bates, 24, was charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. She’s being held under a $1 million bond.

The boy’s stepfather, Saint Michael Edwards, 23, was charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held under a $1 million bond.

According to an arrest warrant for Edwards, the little boy was “covered from head to toe in bruises” and “Some bruises appeared to be older and healing and there were multiple fresh bruises throughout his body.”

The document went on to say that “There was a laceration above [Ethan Bates’] left eye and his eye was swollen. [Ethan Bates] appeared to have broken bones in his hand and foot.” The autopsy will reveal whether or not the boy had broken bones.

Through their investigation, police learned that Ethan Bates missed three days of school last week. His teacher had also reported bruises on the child’s face to the school social worker, the warrant says.

Cumberland County Department of Social Services director Brenda Jackson told CBS 17 that “Cumberland County DSS had not received a child protective services report on the 7-year-old prior to the child fatality.”

Edwards told police that he was present during Evie Bates’ 911 call and provided the dispatcher with the address. He was not at the scene when police arrived, though.

Evie Bates and Saint Michael Edwards (Fayetteville police)

Once police located Edwards and questioned him about the boy’s death, he told them that Ethan Bates caused the injuries to himself, according to the warrant.

Edwards went on to tell detectives that the boy was “always with him and [Evie] Bates or he is at school,” documents show. “Besides going to school, [Ethan Bates] is never away from Edwards or [his mother].”

Both Evie Bates and Edwards were the sole caretakers of the 7-year-old, although Edwards was not the biological father, according to police.

According to the police document, detectives “received information from a family member of Bates, who advised, while visiting from New York, she observed [Ethan Bates] covered with bruises and when she confronted Bates and Edwards, she was threatened with a machete.”

Police said they could face more charges depending on the autopsy results.

The little boy’s death shocked neighbors, police and those at his school.

Crystal Smith said the boy next door would do sweet things like check the mail for her.

“He was just so helpful and such a lively little boy,” Smith said. “He was always so happy and always smiling.”

Smith couldn’t believe the news that her sweet neighbor is gone.

“I can’t even fathom this. I’m flabbergasted,” Smith said. “I really don’t understand. I’m trying to figure out exactly what happened. Why did all this happen?”

“It’s one of those things that stick with you for a lifetime, and those memories cannot be erased. And you just feel very upset and very sorry for the child and for the family of the child, as well,” added Fayetteville Police Officer Jeremy Strickland.

Ethan Bates was a first-grade student at Westarea Elementary.

An official statement from Cumberland County Schools said, “We were saddened to learn about the death of Ethan Bates, a first-grade student at Westarea Elementary School, and we extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family. The district’s crisis team is on standby to provide additional support to students and staff at the school.”

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

