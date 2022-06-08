FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warrior-Scholar Project is partnering with Fayetteville State University to help veterans succeed in higher education.

Fayetteville State is the first historically black university to host a WSP academic boot camp. The partnership will increase veteran support. The first boot camp will take place June 11-18.

“Fayetteville State University is proud to host the first Warrior-Scholar Project boot camp at an HBCU to prepare enlisted veterans to succeed in their post-military careers,” said FSU Chancellor Darrell T. Allison. “We have embraced an institutional commitment to serving our community and those who have sacrificed in the defense of our nation.”

During the boot camp, participants will have the opportunity to learn from faculty, receive mentoring from student veterans and adjust to a learning environment.

A recent study by the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families found that WSP is the only national program that provides support for academic success and improves social connection and relationships with both faculty and nonveteran students.

“Transitioning from the military into an educational setting can be daunting, but we want to show enlisted veterans that their unique skills, viewpoints, and experiences are not only welcomed, but they enrich any campus, including ours,” said Siobhan R. Norris, FSU Associate Vice Chancellor for Military Affairs and Army veteran.

WSP launched its first boot camp at Yale University in 2012 with nine participants. Since then, the program has expanded to 24 schools and has helped nearly 2,000 veterans get a head start in higher education.