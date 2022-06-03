FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Buying a ticket to Saturday’s Fayetteville Woodpeckers game is an investment in both baseball and the community.

Segra Stadium will be hosting a nonprofit night to benefit the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity. For each ticket sold, $5 will be donated to the nonprofit.

Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity started up in 1988 to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope along the way.

Representatives of Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity will be at the game to answer questions about its homeowner program, veteran’s program, volunteering and donating.

If that’s not reason enough to take in a night of baseball in Fayetteville on Saturday, the Woodpeckers are also offering the first 1,000 fans to arrive a Margaritaville replica jersey. These jerseys are through a partnership with Rock 103.

To grab tickets to Saturday’s fundraiser game, purchase them online here.