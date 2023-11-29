FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A water advisory is issued in Fayetteville after a water main break.

Cumberland County Public Utilities said customers of Southpoint Water System need to boil their water before using it. Customers could have problems with water pressure and outages, which increases the chances for backsiphonage and bacteria being in the water.

Once service has been restored, customers are urged to boil any water used for any human consumption including:

drinking

making ice

brushing teeth

washing dishes and preparing food

Boiling water for at least one minute should kill any bacteria in the water. Customers are also encouraged to conserve water when possible.

The water advisory will be in place until further notice.