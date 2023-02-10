FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one month since Tyre Nichols, 29, was beaten to death during a traffic stop at the hands of Memphis Police officers.

This weekend, the Fayetteville skateboarding community is coming together to honor Nichols.

Skaters are planning to pay tribute to him through an event called “Keep Pushing for Tyre.” They will skate from Fayetteville Market House to Rowan Skate Park on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Following the event, there will be a two-hour panel discussion at Rowan Park. They will discuss topics including police brutality and homelessness.

Nichols’ love for skateboarding has been well documented in recent weeks. Organizers in Fayetteville said they felt the need to do something to honor him.

“As a skateboarder we view him as family. There are a lot of kids in our community that was really touched by what happened,” said Terry Grimble, owner of Daville Skate Shop. “I would like to never see what happened to Tyre happen again.”