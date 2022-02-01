‘We’ll take it from here’: Fire crews mourn retired Fayetteville fireman who was still active as hazmat teacher

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews in one North Carolina fire department are mourning after a former firefighter for more than 20 years died last week.

William “Billy” Forbes was still active teaching hazmat classes for current firefighters before his death last week, the Fayetteville Fire Department announced Wednesday.

Forbes began working for the Fayetteville Fire Department on Oct. 2, 1974, and was one of the original members of the hazardous materials team members, fire officials said.

He was “a key asset in the developmental progress of what our hazmat team is today,” fire officials said in a news release.

“He trained and molded many young minds who came into the fire service and had an interest in becoming a hazmat team member. He was a well-respected instructor when it came to hazardous materials,” the news release said.

Forbes retired in Jan. 1996 and died on Jan. 24, the news release said.

“His legacy will always be remembered for the hard work and knowledge he shared with others,” officials said. “Rest in peace brother Billy, we’ll take it from here.”