FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — By next year the U.S. Army will likely replace signs that read Fort Bragg—due to its links with confederate history.

However, there are several factors in determining the final cost, and exactly who will have to pay for it.

There are dozens of signs across Cumberland County with Fort Bragg on them along the area’s highways and interstate.

“Obviously you can just drive on any major road in town, and you would see these signs,” Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Barksdale said those signs could cost $2 million dollars to replace.

WNCN photo/Justin Moore

“We would not be able to change them overnight or immediately, upon a name change of Fort Bragg. We would phase it in. We’ll have to hire some contracts,” Barksdale said.

Congress passed the national defense authorization act. It requires the renaming of all 10 U.S. Military installations named after confederate soldiers, including Fort Bragg.

“Name change to a military post is a big deal and that will affect a lot of highway signs,” Barksdale said.

Barksdale said the cost of signs—ultimately will depend on the length of the new name.

For shorter names– a decal could be pasted over current signage—while longer names may require newer, larger signs and more money being spent.

“We have to maintain our infrastructure and we plan for that, and we budget for that. But we have not budgeted something to replace dozens and dozens and dozens of signs,” Barksdale said.

“This is an unusual situation. You know normally we are responsible for our own highway signs. But such a name change of this scale, we would expect to get some help from the federal government,” he also said.

A name changing committee is sifting through nearly 90 names. They must submit a final recommendation to the u-s house and senate armed forces committee by October 1.