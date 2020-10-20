Where do Cumberland County School Board candidates stand on reopening schools?

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the biggest issues being talked about in Cumberland County right now is when and how schools will reopen for the district’s 50,000 students.

The four current Cumberland County School Board members facing off against opponents this year are Alicia Chisolm, Deanna Jones, Donna Vann and Joseph Sorce.

Chisolm, Jones and Sorce voted to keep the district all remote until at least January.

Vann was one of three board members who voted for a blended option of in-person and remote learning.

During the last board meeting, members listened to public comments for 30 minutes, mainly all from families who want schools to open back up.

Monday, CBS 17 reached out to all 10 candidates running opposed for school board to ask where they stand on this issue.

As of Monday evening, District 4 candidate Tyler Stitt and District 6 candidate Nathan Warfel replied and said they want schools to reopen with families getting to choose which option works best for them.

District 6 candidate Jean Williams said it is not the right time to re-open because of the number of COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County.

The Greater Fayetteville Chamber hosted a virtual candidates forum on its website last week.

Candidates gave various answers on how they think the re-opening process should go.

“Get that information so people can participate in the election process,” said Greater Fayetteville Chamber member Henry Tyson.

The school board meets again October 29.

No decision has been made on when schools will reopen.

