FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officially becomes Fort Liberty on June 2. Several streets named after the military installation on the post will change.

However, two well-known streets in Fayetteville will remain the same, at least for now. Cumberland County commissioners and Fayetteville City Council said they have no immediate plans to rename Bragg Boulevard or Fort Bragg Road.

“We have not had any conversations about changing Fort Bragg Road or Bragg Boulevard. I don’t think that it’s necessary to change the name of the streets,” Dr. Toni Stewart, chairwoman of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners said.

Many small business owners along the two roads are concerned it could eventually happen.

“It becomes a burden on businesses,” Mike Karaman, owner of Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming said.

Karaman’s business has been on Fort Bragg Road since 2012 and he has a wrapped van with his logo with the address of his pet shop. That cost him at least $4,000.

“So, if that gets change, we have that to change,” Karaman said.

Some small businesses like Bragg Boulevard Flea Market could be forced to change their names if the roads are renamed.

“If we change any sort of names and folks feel like they are going to be impacted by it, we are going to make sure they are taken care of,” Councilman Mario Benavente of Fayetteville District 3 said.

The councilman said if the change ever happens, the city will request federal assistance for small businesses impacted. But as of right now, the street names are not a priority of city or county leaders.

The renaming of Bragg Boulevard and Fort Bragg Road would start with the county commissioners. Public hearings would have to be held. The City of Fayetteville is responsible for changing all the road name signs.

So far, neither commissioners nor city councilmembers have discussed any street renaming.