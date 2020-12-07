‘White Flag Nights’ for homeless at Fayetteville Salvation Army ceases due to positive COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — “White Flag Nights” at one Fayetteville Salvation Army shelter will be canceled until further notice due to employees of the facility testing positive for COVID-19.

The Salvation Army Pathway of Hope shelter on Alexander Street says the shelter will remain open but they will not allow homeless individuals in on “White Flag” situations.

White Flag nights are when the shelter lets homeless individuals inside to give them a place to stay when the weather is 32 degrees or lower or in the event of inclement weather.

The shelter tells CBS 17 that homeless individuals can still come in for a meal on a to-go basis.

There is no word on how many people contracted COVID-19 at the facility.

“A few members of the staff got exposed so they are quarantining and trying to do the right thing. We’re using all those things. Social distancing safety protocols, masks, everything. The whole ordeal to make sure it’s just those few that were affected so that not everyone was affected,” said Alison Henion, Community Relations and Development Coordinator.