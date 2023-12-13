FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second night in a row, a White Flag shelter will be open in Cumberland County due to forecasted freezing temperatures.

The Salvation Army of the Sandhills Region will operate its shelter at 245 Alexander St. in Fayetteville on Wednesday night for people looking to escape the cold. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures will be at or below freezing with the wind chill factor.

The shelter will be open from 6:30 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday morning, with intake from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. after dinner. It is open to single men, women, and families.

More information can be found at the Salvation Army of the Sandhills Region’s Facebook page.

True Vine Ministries, which operated a White Flag shelter Tuesday night, will not be opening one on Wednesday night.