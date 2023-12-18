FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With temperatures dropping at or below freezing Monday night into Tuesday morning, Cumberland County Government announces where to find shelter.

According to Cumberland County Government people who need to get out of freezing temperatures can stay at the Salvation Army shelter, located at 245 Alexander St., Fayetteville.

Intake will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m., after dinner. The shelter will be open from 6:30 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday. The shelter is available to single men, women, and families.

Find out more about the Salvation Army’s White Flag operations on their Facebook page.

