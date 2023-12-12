FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — White Flag shelter locations will be open Tuesday night in Cumberland County.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures at or below freezing with the wind chill factor overnight during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

True Vine Ministries will open a White Flag shelter overnight tonight from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. Wednesday, the county said in a news release. The shelter, known as the “J Center,” is at 5315 Morganton Road in Fayetteville.

Transportation will be provided between 5:45 and 7:30 p.m. to the shelter from the Cumberland County Library Headquarters at 300 Maiden Lane, Fayetteville. Transportation will be provided back to the Library Headquarters between 7 and 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

For more information about the True Vine Shelter, click here.

The Salvation Army of the Sandhills Region will open a shelter overnight Tuesday as well at 245 Alexander St. in Fayetteville. Intake will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., following dinner. The shelter will be open from 6:30 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The shelter is available to single men, women, and families. Find out more about the Salvation Army’s White Flag operations on their Facebook page.

For more information, go to the county’s website at cumberlandcountync.gov or county social media pages at facebook.com/CumberlandNC, facebook.com/CumberlandCountyNC911 and twitter.com/CumberlandNC.