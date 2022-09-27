RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is Fayetteville one of the nation’s worst cities for people with disabilities?

One website seems to think so.

Personal finance site WalletHub.com ranked the Cumberland County city 175th out of the nation’s 182 largest cities for people with disabilities.

The website evaluated 34 different measures broken into three broad categories — economy, quality of life and healthcare — before assigning them different weights and compiling the weighted average for each city.

Fayetteville came in at No. 165 in quality of life and No. 177 in health care — and that measure gives double the weight to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The website only releases the city rankings in the three broad categories, but not the 34 more detailed measures.

Three North Carolina cities rank in the bottom 10. In addition to Fayetteville, Greensboro was at No. 173 and Winston-Salem checked in at No. 179.

Raleigh was at No. 81, Durham was at No. 110 and Charlotte ranked 164th.

Minneapolis topped the list, followed by Pittsburgh and St. Louis.

The worst city was Gulfport, Mississippi.