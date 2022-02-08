Why is Fayetteville one of the best places in the US to get married?

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Is Fayetteville one of the best places in the country to get married?

With Valentine’s Day coming up, a personal finance website thinks so.

Fayetteville ranks 17th among more than 180 cities evaluated by wallethub.com in three broad measures.

Fayetteville earned high marks for being inexpensive, ranking sixth nationally in costs — which include the average wedding cost, the prices of a three-star hotel room and restaurant meals and how many affordable wedding venues and restaurants are in the area.

The Cumberland County city ranks 132nd in facilities and services, and 133rd in attractions.

Raleigh came in at 31st overall, Charlotte was 37th and Durham checked in at No. 94.

Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas earned the top two spots in the study. Peal City, Hawaii, ranked last among the 182 cities judged.