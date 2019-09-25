With Christmas 3 months away, Angel Tree sign-ups in Fayetteville begin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Salvation Army in Fayetteville is accepting applications for the Angel Tree program this week.

The program gives Christmas gifts to children and seniors in need.

Those wishing to sign up children cna stop by the salvation Army on Alexander Street to fill out an application. They’re accepting applications from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll also be taking applications in October, but the earlier you sign up, the better, that way they can tell the corporate sponsors who to shop for.

“It’s Christmas time it’s the spirit of giving and it feels good to give back to your community and that’s what you’re doing you’re helping those in the community that need the help,” said Shelley Hudson, the Salvation Army’s director of human services.

If you want to sign up for the Angel Tree program you’ll need to bring your ID, children’s birth certificate, social security card, proof of income and proof of residency.

