With nearly 60 open positions, Fayetteville police officer financial incentives to boost hiring

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department hopes financial incentives get more officers to join the force.

Right now the department has 58 open positions.

A spokesperson said they will be bumping pay based on experience, commitment to the force, and even to officers who are already working.

“Of course we want to make sure that we have to accomplish their mission that we are recruiting officers who will be able to fulfill those needs and work with our city to make it safe and bright community,” said Fayetteville police Capt. Christopher Joyce, who is in charge of recruiting and internal affairs.

The department will implement a 10-step plan that will boost the pay officers starting at $41,500 up to $63,000

Inexperienced hires will go through basic law enforcement academy and be eligible for a $4,000 bonus with a 2-year commitment, officials said. Hires without experience, but are a veteran or have military experience, will have a $6,000 incentive with a commitment.

For officers who have experience with another agency, that incentive increases to $10,000 with a 3-year commitment.

The salary changes go into effect in January.

The department will also offer relocation incentives for anyone who will move to the area.

The relocation incentive depends on how far the new hire will be moving and goes up to a $5,000 reimbursement.

There is also an effort to hire more female officers, called the 30 by 30 initiative. The plan called for 30 percent of the sworn officers to be female by 2030.