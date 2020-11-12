With no parades, people honor Veterans Day with private reverence

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – With Veterans Day parades canceled this year, people hat to find other ways to celebrate.

Wednesday morning started off with a ceremony at the North Carolina Veterans Park in Fayetteville.

“Fifty-nine years ago, I became a Marine, and I’m still a Marine,” said Penny Cacoulidis. “It’s time to reflect on where we’ve been, what we’ve done, and how we are going forward.”

State Sen. Kirk Deviere also attended the ceremony. He joined the Army in 1989. He said Veterans Day is “truly a time we need to reflect and honor those that have served, as well as their families.”

Vietnam Veteran Gregory Allen shared memories of his mother, who died from COVID-19 this year. He recalled how she sent him letters to Vietnam.

“My mom was my inspiration. She wrote me just about every day,” Allen said. “Wrote me letters, sent me care packages; she was with me the whole time in my head.”

Veteran Charles Norris was a few miles away at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. His great-grandson remembered the simple things — like their fun trips to the hardware store.

“We weren’t really there for anything, but it was just more of a spending time together, nothing else better to do,” Wesley Poston said.

“He was just all about family and family was the most important to him,” Alan Poston said.

Jane Hollis placed flowers at her husband’s gravesite. She made sure to get blue, to match the color of his eyes, Hollis said with tears.

Her daughter, Tanya Walker, was also there to honor her late father.

“Daddy passed away in January,” Walker said. “This coming Sunday would have been their 53rd wedding anniversary.”

John Turner Hollis Jr. served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. He was an original member of the Army Golden Knights parachute team.

“We come here because we can honor him and I feel like he’s right here with us, even now, he’s right here with us,” Walker said.