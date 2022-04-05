FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old woman from Cumberland County who had been missing for nearly two months was found by the FBI, the Cumberland County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police Department on Monday.

Kaitlin Marie Benjamin-Olsen was located in New Orleans and taken into protective custody by the FBI on Monday, the Cumberland County’s Sheriff’s Office said.

Benjamin-Olsen had been missing since Feb. 5, but no law enforcement agency said where or how she was abducted.

Law enforcement arrested Duncan Thomas Sherrington, 51, a man who officials said was traveling with Kaitlin.

The FBI said Sherrington has used many different names, including Thomas Johnson and “Chris”, helping the two elude law enforcement, a release said.

The news release said the FBI got involved in the case once it was determined Sherrington left North Carolina with Benjamin-Olsen. The FBI is currently further investigating this case.

Finally, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Benjamin-Olsen is safe and on her way home to be reunited with her family.