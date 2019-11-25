Woman arrested, charged with shooting at Fayetteville police officer during traffic stop

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is behind bars after officials say she shot at a police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday night.

According to Fayetteville police, an officer saw a 2006 Chevrolet Impala run a stop sign in the area of Dashland and Fieldcrest drives and attempted to make a stop on the vehicle. The driver immediately began firing toward the officer, police said.

The driver, identified as Desiree Breshay Smith, 26, was taken into custody during at a second traffic stop after fleeing from the first, police said.

Inside Smith’s vehicle, police found a stolen firearm and several spent shell casings, according to officials.

Smith is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a stolen firearm, felony flee to elude arrest, fail to stop at a stop sign, and careless and reckless driving. She is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective E. Freda with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1830 Ext. 1947 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

