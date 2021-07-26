Woman arrested day after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was arrested after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday in Fayetteville, police said Monday.

Tamara Marcella Hope was charged with felony hit and run, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, unsafe movement causing serious injury to a motorcycle occupant and driving while license revoked. She was jailed on a $20,000 secured bond.

On Sunday, police responded to the area of Ramsey Street near Tallstone Drive around 1:10 a.m. Investigators determined a white 2009 Dodge Charger hit a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as 21-year-old Norman Farrell, died at the scene, Fayetteville police said.

No other information was released at this time.