FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly Fayetteville home invasion in April, the police department said Wednesday.

April Shanee McLucas, 39, was arrested and charged in connection to the home invasion in the 200 block of Alphin Street on April 18, police said. Robert Lawrence Nowell V, 36, was fatally shot inside during the home invasion, CBS 17 previously reported.

On May 3, McLucas was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharge weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

McLucas is the second person to be charged in Nowell’s death.

The first, Donald Wayne McLucas Jr., 40, aka Pac Man, was charged April 19. He is also charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder charges, police said.

Three other men were wounded with two of them suffering serious injuries in the home invasion.

McLucas is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond, while McLucas Jr. is being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bond for the murder charge and on a $140,000 secured bond for the remaining charges.

Finally, Fayetteville police confirmed McLucas and McLucas Jr. are sister and brother.