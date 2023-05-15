FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is now arrested while a man is still wanted for questioning in the murder of another Fayetteville woman over the weekend, Cumberland County deputies said.

A shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday left Shaniqua Nechelle Colvin, 31, dead, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadly shooting happened in the 4600 block of Trumilla Drive, off Cedar Creek Road about four miles southeast of Fayetteville, a news release said.

A few hours after the murder, deputies said they wanted to question Tiffany Elvoiress Bordeaux Hines, 40, and Willie Eddie Bristol, 48, both of Fayetteville.

Early Monday evening, deputies said Hines was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Colvin’s death.

Deputies said they still want to question Bristol about the case.

Hines is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Deputies said anyone with information about the case should call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sgt. R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).