Woman charged in death of 7-year-old boy, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman now facing charges was not taking “proper care” of a boy who died earlier this year, police say.

In a Monday news release, Fayetteville police said Geneen Ballenger, 53, was charged in connection with the April death of a 7-year-old boy.

Police and rescue crews responded around 12:40 p.m. on April 15 to the home in the 1600 block of Berriedale Drive.

The boy was not breathing and died at the scene, according to police.

Homicide unit officials began investigating.

“Based on the investigation and reports from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined that the child was not receiving proper care,” the news release said.

Ballenger, who is a family member of the boy who died, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

She was arrested Friday and held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now