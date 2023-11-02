DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One of three people have been arrested in connection to a sweepstakes parlor robbery in September, Durham police said Thursday.

Mahogany Millen-Peaks, 22, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of aid and abet armed robbery.

Around 9 p.m. on Sept. 23, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a sweepstakes store in the 1200 block of Avondale Drive.

Two male suspects wearing masks entered the business and pointed guns at the employees, police said. The robbers forced the employees to open the cash drawer safe.

The suspects then took thousands of dollars in cash, police said.

Police believe Millen-Peaks helped the two male suspects by pretending to be a customer in the business.