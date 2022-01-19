Woman charged in head-on crash that killed man in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman faces charges in a head-on crash that killed a man Monday in Fayetteville.

Kellie Mason, 34, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane control, and driving while licensed revoked after she hit 48-year-old Charles Coleman in the 1900 block of Sir Michael Drive in Hope Mills on Monday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 GMC operated by Mason and a 2017 Honda operated by Coleman were traveling on Hope Mills Road in opposite directions. One of the vehicles crossed the center turn lane and collided with the other vehicle head-on.

Coleman was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital where he later died.