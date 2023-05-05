FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 26-year-old woman from Tar Heel has been charged in connection to an armed home invasion in Hope Mills.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that on April 14 they responded to a reported home invasion in the 5100 block of Babaris Court.

The person who lives there told deputies two people entered the home armed with a handgun and stole property from the residence.

One suspect was identified as Peaches Lynette Lockamy, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant Wednesday for Lockamy’s residence in the area of McNeill Road in Saint Pauls. During the search, cocaine and drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence.

As a result of the investigation, Lockamy was taken into custody and charged with:

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon,

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and

Interfering with an Emergency Communication.

As a result of the search of her residence, she was charged with:

Possession with the Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Delivery Schedule II Controlled Substances,

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances,

Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purpose of Keeping/Selling Controlled Substances, and

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lockamy is currently being held in the Bladen County Detention Center on a $75,000 secure bond.