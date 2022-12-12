FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to a hospital.

Keihra Shada Johnson was arrested Friday night after police said she shot a man during a domestic incident.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, officers said they were called to the 6300 block of Raeford Road in response to the shooting. When they arrived, they said they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition Friday, according to the police department.

Johnson is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/seriously injure, and shooting from within an enclosure to incite fear. She was placed in the Cumberland County Jail under a $350,000 secured bond.