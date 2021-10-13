Woman charged with hitting Fayetteville police officer with car, dragging her down road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have charged a woman with hitting and dragging a female police officer who was investigating a hit-and-run Tuesday night.

Chante Oates (Cumberland County Detention Center)

Officers were dispatched to a reported hit-and-run along the 800-block of Beuer Drive just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The suspect returned to the scene in her vehicle while officers were investigating.

An officer confronted the suspect and was then struck and dragged down the road, police said.

According to police, the officer “has multiple injuries because of being struck and dragged by the suspect’s vehicle.”

The victim hurt in the original hit-and-run that police were investigating at the time the officer was struck was an elderly woman who suffered minor injuries, police said.

Other responding officers found the suspect’s vehicle along Cliffdale Road and attempted to stop it. They pursued the car until the suspect was apprehended in downtown Fayetteville.

Police on Wednesday identified the suspect as Chante Roshell Oates, 24, of the 800-block of Beuer Drive.

Oates has been charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury

Felony hit-and-run (two counts)

Assault with a deadly weapon

Resisting a public officer

Injury to personal property

Driving while impaired

Felony fleeing to elude arrest

She is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $153,500 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective L. Mertens at (910) 651-8826 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.