Woman charged with murder of man she lived with near Hope Mills, sheriff says

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Friday arrested a young woman in the murder of a man she lived with in a shed in Cumberland County in 2020, officials say.

The incident was reported as a shooting just before 4:40 a.m. on March 29, 2020, at 578 Participle Court just outside Hope Mills, according to a news release from Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright.

Jonathan Willie Robinson, 32, was found dead in a backyard shed from the shooting.

Robinson lived with Jasmine Sky Sanderson, now 21, in the backyard shed where Robinson was found dead, Wright said.

Sanderson was initially interviewed by homicide detectives.

Friday, she was arrested by Red Springs police and charged in Robinson’s murder, Wright said.

She is currently being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center. Sanderson’s first court appearance is set for 2:30 p.m. Monday.