FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Early in the morning on Jan. 11, a 59-year-old man named Rex Smith was struck by a car and killed in Fayetteville.

On Wednesday, Fayetteville police said investigators identified the person behind the wheel as Cierra Holliday, 30, of Fayetteville. She has since been arrested and faces multiple charges.

Chief among her charges are felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Holliday was also charged for driving with a suspended license, expired registration and no insurance. In addition, police charged her with failure to decrease speed to avoid a collision.

As CBS 17 previously reported, officers responded to the area along the 3000 block of Bragg Boulevard at approximately 12:34 a.m. where they found Smith, who died at the scene.

After police located Holliday, she was taken in to the Cumberland County Detention Center where she was given a $20,000 secured bond and was released.