Woman critically injured after being struck by dump truck in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A female pedestrian was critically injured after she was hit by a dump truck in Fayetteville Monday morning, police said.

Police responded around 11:30 a.m. to the intersection of Ramsey and Langdon streets in reference to a pedestrian being struck.

According to authorities, the woman was hit in the roadway by a dump truck. She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Ramsey Street between Langdon and Hillsboro streets was closed as of 12:25 p.m. while officers investigated the collision.

The identity of the woman is being withheld. It’s not known at this time if any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to contact Officer Biggerstaff with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1382, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

