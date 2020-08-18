Woman dies after being hit by car in Fayetteville; road closed as police investigate

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A road was closed in Fayetteville late Monday night as police investigated after a woman was hit and killed by a car, a news release said.

Police responded to the intersection of Parmalee Drive and Capri Street around 10:15 p.m. Monday. They arrived to find a woman who had been struck by a vehicle lying in the road, the release said.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she later died.

Police said just before 11:30 p.m. that Parmalee Drive was closed between Gardner Street and Lady Cheryl Drive as officers investigated the crash. Drivers were asked to take a different route.

