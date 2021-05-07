Woman dies after being shot while outside her Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was fatally injured when she was shot while outside of her home on Ferndell Drive early Friday afternoon, police said.

Around 1:23 p.m., Fayetteville police were called to the 1400 block of Ferndell Drive in response to a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers performed life-saving measures until she was taken to the hospital.

Fayetteville police said she later died from her injuries.

The shooting was not a random incident, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available on Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.