FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Fayetteville.

The N.C. Highway Patrol was called to a reported pedestrian crash at 5:45 p.m.

Trooper Gibson told CBS 17 that a woman had been in the roadway of N.C. 87 near Eastern Boulevard when she was hit by a Lexus GS 350 that was traveling southbound.

The driver stayed at the site of the wreck and was not charged.

The woman has not been identified, Gibson said.