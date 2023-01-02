FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a vehicle crash in Fayetteville Monday night, police said

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Langdon Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

When police arrived, they found the cars involved in the wreck.

One driver, Rhonda Ashford, 50, of Fayetteville died at the scene, according to police.

Photos from the scene showed heavy front-end damage to one silver sedan that came to rest in the front yard of a home.

Ijams Street to Edgecombe Avenue on Langdon Street was closed Monday night.

Police said drivers should use another route.

“Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit are currently investigating the incident,” the news release said.

No other information was available.