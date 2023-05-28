FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in broad daylight Sunday afternoon, Fayetteville police said.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. at apartments in the 100 block of Westwick Lane, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim. She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Her name will not be released until relatives are notified.

“Circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation,” police said in the news release. “This does not appear to be a random incident.”

The apartments are located off Morganton Road in west Fayetteville.

Police said anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.