Woman dies after she’s ejected in 2-car crash in Fayetteville

The scene of the deadly crash along Country Club Road Tuesday night. Photo from Fayetteville police.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after a crash in Fayetteville Tuesday evening, police said.

The two-car wreck was reported just after 6:20 p.m. along the along the 600 block of Country Club Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The crash happened when two cars collided and one of them then hit a utility pole, the news release said.

A woman driving one the vehicles was ejected from her car, police said.

She was to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the news release.

The other driver suffered serious injuries and was also taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Eastbound lanes of Country Club Drive were closed Tuesday night from Rosehill Road to Harveydale Drive.

Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to contact Officer Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

