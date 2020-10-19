Woman dies, another person injured in Fayetteville house fire

The scene of the deadly house fire on Decatur Drive Friday night. Photo from city of Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and another person was injured in a house fire in Fayetteville Friday night, officials say.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a home at 7534 Decatur Dr., according to news releases from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Fire search crews removed two victims from the fire and the blaze was “quickly” extinguished, officials said.

However, Racquel McKoy, 36, died at the scene, the news release said.

Odell Bethea, 34, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center but was later transferred to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center.

Bethea suffered serious injuries in the fire, officials said.

“Smoke alarms were found in the home but did not appear to have been in working condition at the time of the fire,” a news release said.

Officials said the fire started in the “kitchen area” of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More headlines from CBS17.com: