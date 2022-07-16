FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police Saturday night identified a woman who died in a wreck involving two vehicles early Saturday morning.

At about 1:11 a.m., officers say they were called to the intersection of Raeford and Hoke Loop roads.

A 24-year-old man was driving a 2016 GMC truck at the time of the collision while a woman was driving a 2013 Dodge Challenger, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The woman, Amanda Marie Qualls, 25, of Fayetteville died at the scene, the news release said.

Photo from Fayetteville police

Photo from Fayetteville police

Photo from Fayetteville police

The man driving the truck was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Police said they are still investigating how the crash happened.

Police closed all lanes of Raeford Road at Hoke Loop Road while they investigated the crash. The road later opened.

Police said anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Officer C. Lewis at 910-818-1872 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).